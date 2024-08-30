Why Is My Haircut So Expensive All Of A Sudden?

When Black women’s competence is judged via their hair, it’s no surprise that some are upset with the recent boom in prices. Rianna, 30, says she’s been quoted between £300 and £800 for knotless braids, with the added expectation of paying extra for any synthetic hair and styling gel used. When asked if she thinks prices should be cheaper, she said there’s no cut-and-dried answer: “It’s tricky because braiders charge for their time — and I totally get it. Extra small braids can take anywhere between six to eight hours depending on the braider, and from their perspective, they need to be paid for their time.” This empathy is widespread but it doesn’t make things any easier for clients. Work aside, lots of Black women opt for protective styles for holidays. “It’s sad to think that if we [Black women] want to go on holiday or to a festival, our first thought is, What the hell do I do with my hair?” says Rianna. “Normally I’ll get a protective style for ease, but this means spending £500.”