11 Women On The Exact Moment They Broke Up With Their Hairdressers

“I’d regularly book a freelance hairdresser to cut my hair and keep my keratin treatment topped up at home. After a few sessions, I noticed that she started to ask me really personal questions. I was newly divorced at the time and she wanted to know if I was seeing anyone. The questions then extended to my children. I’d answer her questions the best as I could without revealing too much, but I thought she was overly interested. I’m a former hairdresser myself, so I know it’s easy to get too close. After a few appointments it seemed like she was too distracted by the gossip to be bothered about what she was doing with my hair and she just wasn’t listening. I wanted my hair to be shoulder length, and when she was done, it would be collarbone length. It would take me so long to grow it back that it put me off wanting to call her. When I questioned her, she’d give me all this spiel about how my hair was damaged and that it would grow back healthier this way. I’m convinced she simply wasn’t concentrating because she was talking so much. Another thing that bothered me is that she’d comment on my weight and the food in my kitchen because that’s where she used to cut my hair. I put up with the bad behaviour as she was much more affordable than everyone else, but the pandemic made me realise that I could do my hair myself — especially the colour. The Clairol Blonde It Up is particularly excellent. It’s gentle on the hair and lifts existing highlights really well.”