H&M continues to turn out collaborations with some of our favourite designers and brands, from Erdem’s sumptuous florals and lace-laden capsule to Dutch label Love Stories' I'd-rather-stay-in-bed PJs and lingerie. The latest collection to get us excited is created with Morris & Co, the quintessentially British interiors brand founded in 1861 by William Morris.
Even if you’re not familiar with the textile designer, you’ll most certainly recognise his prints, which placed him at the epicentre of the Arts and Crafts movement of the late 19th century – think decorative, folk-inspired florals in soft hues and repeated patterns.
The collaboration couldn’t have come at a more relevant time: dreamy florals have been riding high on the catwalk – and in our wardrobes – for several seasons now, the sedate simplicity of normcore making way for the maximalism of print.
So what can we expect from the collection? Sourced from the vast archive of Morris & Co, some of the designer’s most iconic prints have been used for romantic dresses, prim and proper silk scarves, and pussy bow blouses. Click through to see how we’re styling our favourite pieces from the collaboration.