Rent: $820. We rent a three-bedroom apartment in Erskineville, Sydney. It's a very large split level unit and we use the top level for work. One bedroom is for us, the other is for my 10-month-old baby.

Mortgage: $1,042, but this is covered by our rental income.

Health Insurance: $440. Everyone is covered on our plan and it includes any hospital stay, as well as maternity cover (we made full use of this as I gave birth in the private system).

Childcare: $2,280. We pay $570 a week for five days of childcare. We also get a subsidy which we're extremely thankful for as the full price is around $710 each week.

Therapy: $370

Other Expenses: My partner and I both contribute $850 towards expenses, including groceries, eating out, streaming services, Spotify, etc. We occasionally need to top this up if a large unexpected bill comes through.

Savings Contributions: Prior to my current job, my savings contributions were about $3,500 each month. Now that I'm earning more, I'm considering increasing this to $4,000 a month, plus salary sacrificing an extra $500.