Public opinion on pubic hair has come a long way since the Renaissance. Back then, south-of-the-border fuzz was thought to be so uncivilised, women used depilatories formulated with arsenic to remove it. (The directions, according to a 1532 recipe: "Wash quickly with hot water so the flesh doesn't come off.") Those times, in the best interest of everyone's skin, are luckily behind us.
Today, the pendulum has swung in the opposite direction. Plenty of celebrities, from Emma Watson to Amber Rose to Ashley Graham, have addressed growing a bush like it's casual dinner party talk. We support whatever you choose to do down there, but if you're ready to go au naturale and want a bit more guidance beyond just "grow it out," stick around.
On the road from bare to bush, you might experience ingrowns, irritation, and chafing along the way — the storm before the pubic hair rainbow, if you will — but with the advice of Jodi Shays of Queen Bee Salon & Spa, you'll be embracing the style in no time.