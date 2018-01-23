How The Internet Has Changed The Way We Grieve

It’s not the fault of the Internet, in its inherent, uncaring existence. It’s the way we still have little clue as to how one- off “so sorry for your loss” comments or “sadz” gifs can be turned into live, meaningful action. It’s tough to figure out where death fits in between photos of burritos and babies in an unfiltered stream. But I do know that stream makes it easy for us to compartmentalise our feelings, and also to forget grief comes in different guises online. It’s not like you just Instagram it with gentle pastels, photos of lost loved ones, and pulled inspirational quotes. Sometimes grief online takes the form of a smiling selfie featuring a killer pair of new shoes because the person posting it is doing everything they can to keep their shit together. And sometimes it’s nothing: just because some people aren’t baring their souls on a given platform doesn’t mean they’re not in pain.