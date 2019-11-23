Greta Thunberg Is Guest-Editing An Iconic Christmas Radio Show

Greta Thunberg will cap an incredible year in which she's helped to make climate change even more of a major global issue by guest-editing BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
The game-changing 16-year-old activist, whose very Generation Z approach to lobbying governments has made her a zeitgeist-defining figure, will helm an episode devoted to the world's potentially catastrophic climate change problem.
According to the BBC, she'll speak to "the world's leading climate change figures and hear from frontline activists" during the episode, which will air on BBC Radio 4 between Christmas and the New Year.
Thunberg, who was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize after inspiring global youth strikes urging government leaders to address climate change, is one of five guest editors confirmed for the Today programme's traditional festive takeover. Past Today guest editors have included Angelina Jolie, Tracey Emin and the Duke of Sussex.
Baroness Hale of Richmond, who delivered the landmark ruling that the Prime Minister's decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks ahead of the UK's Brexit deadline was unlawful, will guest-edit an episode exploring the workings of the Supreme Court.
Meanwhile, spoken-word artist George the Poet, who swept the board at this year's British Podcast Awards, will guest-edit an episode in which he'll report from Uganda and explore identity issues.
Grayson Perry will helm an episode delving into stereotypes and conventions, while journalist Charles Moore will use his episode to discuss freedom of expression.
Thunberg's book, No One Is Too Small to Make A Difference, was published earlier this month. You can hear an exclusive excerpt from the audio version here.
