Personality analysis is a guilty pleasure for millennials and, in the digital age, handwriting seems like a romantic lost art, so a combination of analysis and penmanship is hard to resist. As we've become pros at tapping away on keyboards and phones, we've grown less reliant on the pen. But the way we form our letters and the pressure we put on the page can say a lot about who we are.
Unlike astrology, Myers-Briggs or tarot, our handwriting is a deeply personal, individual act. We create our handwriting with agency – something learned and moulded as an extension of ourselves.
Graphology is the study and analysis of handwriting in an attempt to reveal the personality traits of the writer. It can reveal a lot – for example that a seemingly confident and positive character may underneath be unsure and riddled with anxiety. Certified graphologists study 300 "signs", as well as psychologists including Jung, Freud, Maslow, Adler and Horney.
Intrigued, we asked some of the team here at Refinery29 to submit their handwriting to the expert scrutiny of Caroline Murray, a certified graphologist from the British Academy of Graphology.
