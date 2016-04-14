I didn’t expect to fall hook, line and sinker for Berlin. It was meant to be a brief five-week affair to source a few stories (I’m a freelance journalist) and experience a new city, but within days she pulled me in with her cool, laid-back attitude. The cost of living in Berlin is significantly lower compared to money-guzzling London: my gym membership was all of €20 per month, a bottle of red wine would set me back just a few euros, and most importantly, thanks to rent control, I could find a one-bedroom flat in a trendy area of the German capital for the equivalent of £400 a month, with most bills included. While I absolutely adore London – my home of 10 years – I’m fed up of watching a huge chunk of my earnings thrown on rent every month. So I’m hatching a plan to quit London for the much more affordable Berlin.



I’m not the only one plotting an escape from the British Isles. Priced out of buying and rents spiralling nationwide – the average rental price in London is an eye-watering £1,238, according to letting agents Your Move and Reed Rains – an exodus of young women are moving abroad, according to Ben Tyrrell, head of international moving site MoveHub. “The UK's continuously soaring property prices and general high cost of living are making staying in the UK less appealing and instead of putting up with it, it seems these young professional women are just seeking new opportunities elsewhere."



Katie McCrory, 32, head of communications for a global sustainability think tank, had been living in London for ten years when she decided to leave the city for Copenhagen with her husband. McCrory says the stifling cost of their two-bedroom flat in north London forced the pair to leave last July.

