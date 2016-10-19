7 Easy And Creative Gin & Tonic Recipes

Gin is kind of a big deal, so much so that it's now widely celebrated with its very own day! International Gin & Tonic day gives everyone an excuse to pour themselves a G&T, Negroni or just over some ice (yes, it can taste good).



But our personal favourite has to be the gin and tonic, a perfect blend of bitter and a touch of sweetness, the glass packed with ice, and a soft blue glow from Indian tonic. It's a year-round drink but best enjoyed in the heat, when nothing else will taste so refreshing.



Gone are the days when a mere slither of lemon or lime will suffice; now many bars offer a selection of garnishes from grapefruit to rosemary. But if you're looking for something a little more adventurous, we've done the sciencey research to come up with six easy twists on the classic, and what gin to choose for each.



All recipes are based on 50ml of your chosen gin and 200ml tonic (unless otherwise stated), but adjust according to taste. Fill the glass with as much ice as you can fit, which decreases the chance of melting, keeping your drink colder for longer. Cheers!

