It's been three months since we swapped pub gardens for Zoom cocktail hour and the novelty, if we're honest, has worn off. Sipping a drink in the sun (whether it's an alcoholic drink or not) is one of summer's greatest small pleasures but unless you're one of the lucky ones with a garden, it's unlikely to be a reality any time soon.
Which makes now the perfect time to get a bit more creative with your at-home cocktail hour. Whether the weather returns to its summery glory or stays a bit greyer, these fresh, bright gin cocktails from the Craft Gin Club's new book will bring a ray of sunshine indoors.