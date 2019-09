Trump’s comments are not surprising. They speak to his complete and unrelenting ignorance of Islam. He has invoked radical Islam as a rally cry, will consider removing “heebeejabis” from the TSA along with his ban on Muslim immigration, and attributes terrorist attacks to the Muslim community-at-large.His entire campaign has rested on kicking our generation’s scapegoat — a marginalised community that has already had to deal with its fair share of hardship, adversity, and racism, much at the expense of Muslim women. Even if we set aside the “moral compass and empathy” that Khizr Khan says is required of any leader, Trump is also lacking a very rudimentary understanding of the issues — as well as the Constitution — that is required for this office. It’s a testament to our country’s politic that he has been able to get this far in the election.At the very least, it makes me content to know that if Trump were to lose his Islamophobic, racist, sexist, and fear-mongering campaign, it will be in part thanks to an old brown Muslim immigrant with a funny accent, and the proud, strong, resolute Muslim woman standing by his side, as unflinching, unrelenting, and upright as a pillar.