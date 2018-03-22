The issues at play are difficult to tackle. Women face age-old battles – concerns regarding their family life, which hinder their career growth, especially with the demands of the fashion calendar. “Becoming a mother just over a year ago has added to the challenge,” says Pyo. “You are required to travel a lot working in fashion, and this can be near impossible when you have a young baby. Balancing work with being a new mother is hard, it is physically and mentally draining, and yet it is a challenge many women who want to have children and a fulfilling career face every day. I am lucky to be in a position where I am working for myself, because I have known other women to go on maternity leave and not have jobs to come back to, even here in the UK.”