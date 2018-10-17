Ever heard of the G-spot? You can thank German gynaecologist Ernst Gräfenberg for our knowledge of the "erotic zone" that's theoretically an orgasmic wonderland for anyone who has a vagina (as long as it's touched in the right way). In 1950, Gräfenberg published a report in a little-known sexual research journal claiming that he found a spot guaranteed to make women orgasm. Gräfenberg's report went mostly ignored until 1982, when a new scientist, Alice Ladas, rediscovered his research, named the erotic zone he described the "G-spot," and then wrote about it in her book, The G Spot: And Other Discoveries About Human Sexuality.
Ever since, the existence of the G-spot has been controversial. Some sex researchers and educators swear by its existence. Some swear it's a myth. And there's science backing up both sides. In 2012, a study in The Journal Of Sexual Medicine claimed to prove that the G-spot exists and detailed exactly where to find it, down to the millimetre. The same year, a group of researchers reviewed all of the G-spot studies done from 1950 to 2011 and determined that the evidence was insufficient — there was just no clear proof that such an "erotic zone" exists.
Yet, many sex educators believe wholeheartedly in the G-spot, so much so that they can tell you exactly how to find it and what to do to it for maximum sexual pleasure (hint: you want to curl your finger and make a "come hither" motion). So we spoke with some of these sex educators, as well as some sexperts who aren't 100% sure that the G-spot, as we define it now, actually exists.