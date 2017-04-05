11 Darkly Hilarious Tombstones

It's one thing to have a funny funeral — especially when the comedy is intentional. But a funny gravestone is a true testament to the deceased's dark sense of humour. Whether it's a reference to the cause of death or an attempt at squeezing in one last joke, we have to admire anyone who wants to make their mourners chuckle.
Of course, everyone grieves differently. It goes without saying that some people would rather keep their deaths a solemn memory. But, for those among us who use laughter to relieve tension, a humorous epitaph can be more than welcome.
Ahead, we've rounded up some of the funniest tombstones we could find on Instagram (which means some of them may have been Photoshopped, but so be it). The next time you find yourself strolling through a graveyard (as one does), take a closer look at the graves you pass. There's always a chance they're engraved with something besides "loving friend" or "dear mother."
