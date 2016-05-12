We've partnered with our favourite festival fashion brand to offer you the chance toWIN £500 to spend at Free People, two tickets to Green Man Festival plus some VIP treats. Click here to enter for a chance to win! Promotional dates 12th- 17th May 2016.
Festival season is fast approaching and it can be a minefield as to what to wear. Floral headband and wellies? Hell no, our eyes can take no more. Cagoule and sturdy boots? Not your sexiest sartorial moment. Well praise be to the festival gods, as Free People have the answer to any of your wardrobe worries. If you're into floaty layering, earth-toned long dresses, denim shorts, embellished jackets, suede skirts, crocheted tops, kimonos and fringing, you'll definitely be into this collection.
And to make the collection all the more covetable, the campaign images showcase babe models Andrea Diaconu, Drake Burnett, and Camilla Deterre in the sun-dappled Santa Monica mountains shot by Guy Aroch. Though a muddy and undoubtedly torrential-rain-splattered Glastonbury might not look quite as glamorous as the picturesque campaign scenes, you certainly will in pieces from this collection.
Visit www.freepeople.com/uk/the-festival-shop to see the full collection.
