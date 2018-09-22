This Trans Couple Wrote The Book They Wish They'd Had Growing Up

Fox: This year I was thrilled to be part of Brighton’s fantastic City Reads project for the book Sacred Country by Rose Tremain. At the opening night I read a poem by an older, stealth trans man and I also took part in a panel chat about the book. It was the biggest I had been part of, about 12 people, so there was loads to discuss. Additionally, I’ve been involved with Penguin’s WriteNow project. I was on a panel discussing my first book for children, Are You a Boy Or Are You a Girl? – the dreaded question many trans people have been asked throughout their life, which I co-wrote with Sarah Savage. We created this book because nothing like it existed. The main character is called Tiny and you never find out what gender they are, despite being asked throughout the book. It’s always such a treat reading this book at libraries to a batch of small people, to very gently explain trans/gender issues, and to support trans kids.