I Found A Mysterious Recipe Book From 1968 & I’m Cooking All The Dishes

4th January 1968🍊Grilled Grapefruit and Cheese Scones🧀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🇬🇧🎬On this day neo noire ‘Tony Rome’ starring Frank Sinatra was released across cinemas in the UK. Not dissimilar to Forgotten Delights the story follows a private investigator on a quest🕵🏻♂️👩🏻🍳📚 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 👩🏻🍳🍊So today we have another match made in FD heaven... except this time we have two meeting of foods that finally makes sense. Maybe there is method to his/her madness after all? I love Grapefruit juice, but have always found Grapefruit by itself difficult. I find it too overpowering and tart but with his/her recommendation of boiling it, adding sugar and cinnamon and then putting it under the grill it really gave it another dimension and absolutely complemented the cheese scones. Boiled and grilled fruit was a hugely popular appetiser in the 60's; aesthetically for its vibrant colours, for its many health benefits and it was also seen to be a pallet cleanser before the main meal. I am loving learning of these cooking habits and rituals of the time and applying them to a modern kitchen but being a creature of habit I actually ended up eating my cheese scones with butter and marmite😋⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
