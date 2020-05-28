I Found A Mysterious Recipe Book From 1968 & I’m Cooking All The Dishes

Although the owner hasn't been found, Georgie has had some beautiful feedback. After her appearance on 6 Music, Lauren Laverne contacted her again. "She messaged me and was like, 'Georgie tune into the radio right now!' and it was a woman who had found the exact same diary as mine but with '1969' stamped on the cover." The diary had belonged to the caller's mother who had passed away and she'd messaged Lauren to say she'd started cooking her mother's recipes again and, as a result, felt closer to her than ever. "It was a very sweet story," Georgie says. "One of the things that's been most gratifying about this project is getting messages saying this is exactly what [people] wanted to hear at the moment."