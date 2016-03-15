Romanie Thomas, founder of the start-up Juggle Jobs, is a former recruiter who saw women dropping off at the top level, mostly for family reasons, and having few options to find flexible or part time senior roles during family rearing years. As a response, she founded Juggle Jobs, an online marketplace that matches businesses with mid- to senior-level professionals on a flexible basis.



As a recruiter, Romanie observed that companies often sought gender diversity at the top, but were presented with a narrow pool of candidates. "For most recruitment firms," she said, "if they have to map out one hundred candidates for a job, and it would take them twice as long to find an equal distribution of men and women, it would not be in their interest to push the issue."



But then, in interacting with clients on their needs for C level and VP roles, companies always brought up the issue of gender imbalance. Romanie began to present the idea of a senior candidate working flexibly and generally found that companies were open to it. "I saw lots of senior professional women falling out of the workplace and lots of companies needing them and figured there must be a way to connect the dots."



Providing flexible senior roles is an especially important niche. There is less incentive for a woman to return to work if her role has regressed during the time that she has taken off. "One of the things for women coming back into the workplace, despite having been extremely qualified, is confidence," Romanie says. "How do I get back in when I’m swimming against the tide?’ We're trying to create an avenue for women to stay in senior roles, so that if and when they are ready to go back to work full time, they are well positioned to re-enter leadership positions.



In addition to Juggle Jobs, a handful of consulting firms and internal human resource departments have been put to task to implement flexible working policies. For these companies, the goal is to create an environment in which both men and women feel comfortable adjusting their working hours and schedules to accommodate familial responsibilities – and to ensure that in doing so, they are still considered a valued asset to their professional team.



Achieving gender parity in senior professional roles is undoubtedly a long-term game. Professional culture and structure has not historically lent itself to women reaching leadership positions and many of those challenges remain intact. That said, the conversation is alive, the doors are opening and companies led by a fleet of men are increasingly under scrutiny.



This is an essential moment for women coming of age in their careers in the UK. There are more and more tools available to help them maintain professional momentum and to lead a shift in workplace gender imbalance. But it’s up to young women to take advantage of these changing cultural norms and to demand what they need from their employers in order to stay at work and achieve their goals on their own terms.

