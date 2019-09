There’s no blanket solution to dealing with these difficult situations, but the mental health charity Mind is aware of the issues and their Student Minds study is specifically designed to help accommodation providers deal with mental health issues in students. That support structure isn’t available in privately rented accommodation but Stephen Buckley, Head of Information at Mind, encourages seeking external help if support isn’t available within your house. “Speak to a friend or family member or go to your GP, who can talk you through the support that’s available. It can be daunting, but Mind has produced a guide on how to speak to your GP about mental health. If you think a fellow student or flatmate might be experiencing a mental health problem, the most important thing that you can do is to encourage them to seek appropriate treatment. You can reassure them that it is possible to do something to improve their situation.”