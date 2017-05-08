Francesca believes communication would have improved her housing situation, but also says that worrying less about what her housemates thought would have helped. “I think focusing on my own meal plan and needs, rather than looking to my housemates and what they were doing,” she says, when I ask what would have made it better.” Similarly, Georgiou urges anyone witnessing their housemate suffering not to neglect their own needs. “You’re not the cause or the fix for somebody’s mental health problem so don’t take on that responsibility, but do acknowledge what they're experiencing and encourage them to seek support,” she says. “It’s important to acknowledge that living with someone with a mental health issue can be hard, but those issues are more common than we think. They don’t have to be scary.”