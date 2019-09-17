10 Women Talk Us Through What They Wore On A First Date

Nailing a first date outfit can be a real ballache. Especially when your sister, your best friend and everyone else is throwing their opinion into the mix.
Whether you've met your date online, after one too many at the pub or through mutual friends, feeling comfortable on your first meeting is crucial.
You want to strike the perfect balance between looking like you've stepped out of a shampoo ad and as if you've not given your outfit much thought at all. More often than not, though, your efforts to unite the two, coupled with date night nerves, often leaves your bedroom in an absolute shambles.
Does the perfect first date outfit really exist? We wanted to find out and so we picked the brains of 10 women, who divulged details of their most memorable first date outfits – and what went down on the night...