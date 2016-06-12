There are films, and then there are films directed by Luca Guadagnino, set in Italy, starring Tilda Swinton, with wardrobe by Raf Simons during his time at Dior. Yes, two quite different things.
Released earlier this year, A Bigger Splash marked Swinton, Guadagnino and Simons' second film collaboration (the first was I Am Love) – and it made everyone want to go on holiday looking fabulous.
The very epitome of chic, Swinton plays Marianne Lane, a world-famous rock star holidaying in the sleepy Italian town of Pantelleria. Though her character is recovering from throat surgery which renders her speechless for the entire two hours of film, Swinton has never been more captivating. Oh and she's joined by a rather sweaty Matthias Schoenaerts, a wickedly pompous Ralph Fiennes and a brooding, scantily clad Dakota Johnson.
If you're unfamiliar with Guadagnino's style, it's long, lingering shots of nature (sometimes he grants plants divine capabilities), close-ups of food, silences and lots of them, sumptuous sceneries, grand architecture and breathtaking styling.
Simons worked with Guadagnino's friend, the costume designer Giulia Piersanti, on the wardrobe. She told i-D about the inspiration for Marianne's clothes: "We specifically wanted Marianne Lane, Tilda's character, to be a bit more elegant than her surroundings. It was important for her to have a wardrobe that was a bit over the top. In the end it was also important in the acting and portrayal of the character for her to be nonchalant about it and very effortless. She's a star, and she doesn't hide it. Even when she goes out into the piazza she's a bit overly dressed, like an old movie star would be. She needed to keep that glamour in her wardrobe."
Despite the striking simplicity of Marianne's style – billowing jumpsuits, shirt-dresses and thong sandals – it's the devilish details that make this film one of the finest examples of dressing well in the heat. For your viewing pleasure (but still watch the film), we've selected the most memorable fashion moments. Warning: you will want to do away with all your hot pants, crop your hair, and buy some silver shades immediately.
