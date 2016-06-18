Want to know what happens when you take Italian sports brands that had their last big moment sometime in the '90s, and put their designs together for a 2016 collection? Well, during Russian designer Gosha Rubchinskiy's menswear presentation at the fashion fair Pitti Uomo, he reintroduced legendary sportswear labels Kappa and Fila, amongst others and they're as relevant as ever. And despite being showcased at men's fashion month, Rubchinskiy's looks don't solely work for men. While we're strong defenders of a Fila comeback, click through to find out for yourselves...