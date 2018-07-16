How Women Around The World Wear Fenty Beauty's Trophy Wife Highlighter

Even though we're approaching Fenty Beauty's first birthday, the feeling of finally achieving true complexion inclusivity from a global beauty brand never gets old. Rihanna knew exactly what she was doing when she launched the initial 40 foundation shades, a rainbow of Match Stix, and six powder highlighters back in September — creating a line that ensures there's something for everyone.
The brand has since released eyeshadow palettes, eyeliner, lipsticks, and everyone's favourite red liquid lipstick, but there's still one OG product that beauty lovers can't stop talking about: Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Trophy Wife. The glittery, yellow gold highlighter is packed with pigment that's worthy of placement all over the face — not just your cheekbones. It works as an eyeshadow, a metallic lipstick topper, right on your Cupid's bow... really, the possibilities don't end, which is why women all over the world can't put it down. See how they wear Trophy Wife, ahead.