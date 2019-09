How Women Around The World Wear Fenty Beauty's Trophy Wife Highlighter

The brand has since released eyeshadow palettes lipsticks , and everyone's favourite red liquid lipstick , but there's still one OG product that beauty lovers can't stop talking about: Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Trophy Wife . The glittery, yellow gold highlighter is packed with pigment that's worthy of placement all over the face — not just your cheekbones. It works as an eyeshadow, a metallic lipstick topper, right on your Cupid's bow... really, the possibilities don't end, which is why women all over the world can't put it down. See how they wear Trophy Wife, ahead.