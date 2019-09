We Tried Fenty Beauty's Anniversary Collection — & Here's What It Looked Like On

It's been one year since Rihanna disrupted the beauty world with the launch of Fenty Beauty. In case you've been living under a rock, she started with a foundation range that includes a whopping 40 shades (!) and gave way to a movement towards more shade diversity that the internet now calls "the Fenty effect." Next came gorgeous eyeshadows , liners, and glitter highlighters that are anything but subtle — in the best way possible — and she hasn't slowed down since.