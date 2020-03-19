Poor Mothers Do Not Have The Luxury Of Considering The Nutritional Value Of Food

If you are poor or have ever been poor, you understand that food is about much more than what you eat. It is the difference between women able to buy fresh produce straight from a supplier and women who skip meals to ensure that their kids do not go hungry. Research by the Food Foundation found that 4 million children in the UK live in households that would struggle to afford to buy enough fruit, vegetables and fish to meet ‘official’ nutrition guidelines. While it is right to question the purpose of ‘nutritional guidelines’ and to understand that health is a complex, shifting and ever-changing idea, inequalities in access to different kinds of food are stark. Low-income households are more likely to be concentrated in inner-city areas inhabited by black people and people of colour. The fast-food shops that line the corners of inner city areas are political agents. The differences in air quality, road safety and the number of open and accessible green spaces in each borough are not merely a matter of chance. When feminists proclaim that poorer women have a lower quality of life, they mean that just by virtue of where they live, they are already more likely to die prematurely. When we begin to think about food outside the realm of what we as individuals ‘choose’ to put in our bodies and instead consider the political factors that shape which foods we can access, it becomes clear that food is a feminist issue.