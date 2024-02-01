You’ve been putting yourself first, Scorpio, and it looks good on you. This month is about further identifying what your core values are, as all the Aquarius energy in the cosmos is highlighting your sector of roots, home and your past. Let your inner child take the lead when it comes to prioritising the activities that light you up — no matter how “out there” they may appear to others. What matters is how you feel about yourself and the life you’re living. The Aquarius New Moon on the 9th is an ideal time to set intentions for how you’d specifically like to live your life, in your own lane, with your own rules, over the course of the next six months. The key is to detach yourself from needing to control the outcome of your intentions, which could be easier said than done.