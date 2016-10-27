Podcasting has exploded in popularity over the last few years and even the image-obsessed fashion industry has jumped into the audio game with brands, websites and bloggers alike hitting record (whilst expertly dressed, we assume) to broadcast their thoughts on the history and intellect of style.



Leandra Medine’s Man Repeller team serves up a sweet one-two punch with Oh! Boy and Monocycle, Garance Doré charms the pants off us on Pardon My French, and ASOS gives customers a behind-the-scenes look with These 4 Walls.



Ahead, we've compiled six highly educational podcasts to speak to your inner style nerd. Plug your headphones in and turn it up to 11.

