Monthly Expenses

Housing: $500 (for my half of $1,000 in maintenance + utility fees, split with my boyfriend who lives with me. I own my one-bedroom apartment in Brooklyn with no mortgage thanks to my extremely generous dad who bought my apartment for me, so the only fees we pay are the maintenance + utility fees, plus quarterly property tax which I cover since I own the apartment.)

Loans: $0

Internet + Cable: $63 (for my half of $126 split with my boyfriend)

Phone: $0 (still on family plan)

Classpass: $159

Health Insurance: $162 (I have an independent health insurance provider, and it barely covers anything. One of the downsides of being self-employed)

Hulu Plus: $5.99

Netflix: $0 (boyfriend pays since I cover Hulu)

Spotify: $9.99

Cleaning Person: $65 (for my half of $130 split with my boyfriend)

Part-Time Assistant: $600 - $800 (I pay her on an hourly rate, so this also varies month to month based on how much she works each month)

Photographer: $395