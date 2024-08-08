Refinery29 Loves: Everything To See & Shop In August

Welcome to Refinery29 Loves, the monthly news bulletin where you’ll find the best things to shop and see in fashion and beauty right now.
August is often defined by news of record-breaking heatwaves but this year it’s all about the record-breaking athletes taking over the Paris Olympics. Alongside the slew of career-defining sporting moments that have dominated headlines, there have been plenty of winning looks that we just couldn’t take our eyes off.
From Suni Lee’s braided bun to Jordan Chiles’ white graphic eyeliner, the Team USA gymnastics squad killed both their routines and their beauty looks. The most viral makeup moment was gold medallist Simone Biles touching up her face with her Fenty Invisimatte Instant Setting & Blotting Powder and a £4 NYX lip liner. If nail art is more your bag, look no further than track star Sha'Carri Richardson, who continued her love affair with long acrylics, displaying red, white and silver-jewelled nails at the opening ceremony.
There has been plenty of Olympic fan fashion to take note of, too. Kendall Jenner made waves as she arrived in Paris in a full ‘80s dad fit complete with a Ralph Lauren Team USA racing jacket, blue jeans and loafers from The Row. Serena Williams kept things sporty and chic as she headed to the gymnastics event in a black knitted mini dress with cobalt blue Nike trainers while Lady Gaga brought her signature style to the city in sky-high patent stiletto boots paired with black leggings and a Team USA zip-up.
If you're ready for a fresh batch of gold medal-worthy fashion and beauty news, there are plenty of releases heading your way this month. To discover all the fashion and beauty launches available this August, click through the slideshow ahead.