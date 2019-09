Should We All Be Eating Aquafaba Butter Now?

In the past couple years, there has certainly been a push towards eating more sustainable foods, Meehan says. "But what I find is that our culture sort of muddies that a little bit, and acts as though there's a morality involved in terms of nutrition or quality of the food you're eating," she says. So, sometimes that can get challenging, and make you think that a sustainable or "plant-based" food is inherently a better choice, or that you're a bad person for eating regular butter. Think about how everyone thought coconut oil was the miracle cooking oil a few years ago, just because it was new. Now we know coconut oil is not all it was hyped up to be. Aquafaba might be hyped up right now, but knows what we'll think in a few years time.