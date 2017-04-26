What Really Happens In An Exit Interview

So think through what you want to share, why you want to share it, and the possible impact of sharing — in advance. Do you want to get something off your chest? Are you hoping the organization will improve some aspect of its culture or processes? And how likely is it that it will actually take steps to do so? Santone challenges those undergoing an exit interview to think about what they could say or do to leave their organization in a better place, or potentially help their colleagues still at the company. Don't assume you're speaking your truth into an uncaring, bureaucratic abyss; some companies do want to get better — and reviewing exit interviews for reasons behind attrition can help them do so.