The latest residency at The Photographers' Gallery opens this weekend and it's shaping up to be everything that a traditional gallery show is not. For one thing, you're not just allowed to take photos on your mobile phone – it's the whole point.
Wandering Bears is a creative collective made up of Luke Norman, Nik Adam and Peter Haynes, with a track record of bringing interactivity and engagement to the photography world in abundance. Their last show in London studied the behaviours of 19 photographers and editors, recording every double-tap on Instagram over the course of a month, with the results printed on scrolls of paper fastened to the walls and overlapping the floor.
For this show, Inside Out Upside Down, the collective has provided sets and props alongside a curated selection of the work of 14 artists. Using their mobiles, visitors will have the opportunity to create and photograph their own unique interpretations, printing out the images on site to complete an individual takeaway sticker album. Don't forget to charge your phone!
Inside Out Upside Down is open to the public from 12-13 November at The Photographers' Gallery, 16-18 Ramillies St, Soho, London W1F 7LW.
