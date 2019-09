The show has turned the lens on the hot-potato of photographic copyright that the age of Instagram is slowly eroding. The problematic process of a person publishing art onto a public platform has raised the 'whose photo is it anyway?' debate both on and offline. While for some of us, the idea of our 'like' history being publicly displayed in a central London gallery might cause a little heat under the collar, as a photographer working in 2015, that question is particularly poignant. Take the furore caused by artist Richard Prince's show at the Gagosian Gallery in New York earlier this year. In case you missed it, Prince took a selection of photographs from Instagram without permission and sold them for $100,000.Everything's considerably more above board at Current Obsessions; all the images exhibited are not for profit and the artists involved have contributed their own images, which will be for sale at £15 each with all proceeds going to the Light House Refugee Relief charity.