11 a.m. — Time for my weekly therapy appointment. B. heads to a cafe for the hour and gets a cappuccino and cinnamon roll ($10). The session whizzes by — after a lot of trial and error over the last four years, I finally found a therapist I really like and connect with. We discuss some upcoming family events (always a source of anxiety and stress for me), how things are going with my in-laws (... another source of stress), and how I can find time to relax over the weekend and fight the urge to do all the things, all the time. We end the session with a cleansing breath, and then I put on a five-minute Yoga With Adrienne meditation. Since I do therapy in the middle of the workday, I often finish the call and dive straight back into work without processing the session at all. Trying to take a few minutes to think through what we talked about and sit with my thoughts before heading back to work. The co-pay for my session is $80. $90