Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

There was never an expectation for me to attend higher education. I learned everything about four-year universities by listening to my peers talk about which schools they were aiming to attend and how their AP credits would knock off half a year so they could graduate faster. This all baffled me and since I didn't want to jump into crazy college expenses without knowing what I wanted to do, I opted for a local junior college. I figured out all the financial aid paperwork on my own and after two years, I transferred to a state school. There, I took on loans to cover what financial aid didn't. I graduated with about $18,000 in loans but came into some money in my mid-20s and used a portion of it to pay off my debt.