Things I Saved From My Ex

Our heads and hearts are filled with bits of memory and emotion left over from past relationships. And, often, so are our homes. It's hard to let go of the smallest things sometimes – we hoard receipts, laddered tights, even odd lonely socks, so items with sentimental value are much, much harder to discard.
Including letters, presents, photographs and clothing, here is some real-life relationship memorabilia from Refinery29 UK and friends. The person the item came from might not be around anymore but, for reasons explained within, their gifts are impossible to part with.
