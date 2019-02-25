Ticking The 'Other' Box: The Problem With Categorising Ethnicity

For Liza Gundowry, the issue goes one step further. Gundowry is of Mauritian heritage, a country which is a melting pot of ethnicities: around two-thirds are Indo-Mauritian (of Indian descent), a quarter are Creole (of African descent or mixed race) and then there are smaller populations of Sino-Mauritian, Franco-Mauritian and Chinese. Gundowry identifies as Creole, having both Indian and African roots, but UK ethnicity forms don’t represent this. She would prefer to be recognised as 'black mixed' on these forms. "It is not even a lot to ask, it’s still inconspicuous," she says, noting that her Latino friends find themselves ticking 'other' too. But ethnic ambiguity is an issue Gundowry feels trickles into every aspect of a person’s life. She is often seen as appropriating both sides of her culture. "When I've said I want an Indian wedding, a friend was like, 'Why would you want that?' Or if I get braids, that might not sit well with some black girls," she adds. "What am I supposed to do then if I don't fit into any [one category]?"