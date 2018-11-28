12 p.m. — I take stock of inventory and look at store data to calculate how much inventory I'll need to prepare for the holiday season. I go downstairs to drop off my visa application at UPS and purchase next day shipping ($9), and pick up my usual burrito bowl ($10.74). While eating, R. texts and says he just found out he is going on a business trip to Europe in two weeks and asks if I want to go with him...what?! I call the UPS store and ask if they can please hold my package, and then it's a mad scramble to type up a request to change my visa dates as well as print out hotel confirmations and more supporting documents ($11 for printing). Fingers crossed it will be processed in time and that I will be able to go next week!! I am too excited to eat and I put my burrito bowl in the fridge for another day. $30.74