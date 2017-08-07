Entrepreneur Envy: Why We Can't Let Jealousy Over Others' Careers Get Us Down

Now, it should be said that some of the most successful companies in the world were founded by one or two people with a vision. If Ed Catmull had been scared of spending time alone then we wouldn’t have Pixar, and Steve Jobs would never have created the iMac. However, if you’re like me and love to be surrounded by a big team then think twice about striking out on your own – you’re embarking on a long solo journey before you can add more seats to your office.