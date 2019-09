Entrepreneur Envy: Why We Can't Let Jealousy Over Others' Careers Get Us Down

I love my job; I mean, I really love it and yet there’s this growing feeling that I can’t shake. It’s a sense of inferiority that in the past three years has reached a peak because of the time I’ve spent fruitlessly comparing my life to that of entrepreneurs. I’ve gone down a social media black hole, stalking the Instagram profiles of young business-owners. I’ve spent too much money on "how to run a business" books, which now serve as lovely coffee mats because reading them just makes me anxious. I’ve been too self-critical and allowed the nagging voice in my head to tell me that I’m failing, while knowing full well I have one of the best jobs going. Why does working a 9-5 now feel so second-class? I’ve wondered if I’m overly ambitious – and perhaps becoming an entrepreneur isn’t such a big deal for most people – but it turns out I’m not alone: in a recent study, 39% of millennials said they want to work for themselves.