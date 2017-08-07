Entrepreneur Envy: Why We Can't Let Jealousy Over Others' Careers Get Us Down

It's a minimised sense of self-worth and a warped perception of other people’s working reality. It’s a generational epidemic fuelled by filtered Instagram accounts.
You should look a little harder at the photo of the guy working on a yacht and ask yourself, 'Why is he having to work there in the first place?'
Your friends find it very tough to understand why you can’t meet them at 8pm for dinner because you’re having to work until 10pm every night.
You won’t have the security of sick pay, pensions and a steady income for a long time. Don’t let this put you off – we need more female entrepreneurs – but don’t make any rash decisions.
As human beings, we will always find someone else to compare ourselves to. It’s an inferiority complex that is bad for our health.