9:30 a.m. — At my desk, but the task I have for today is such a drag and I'm frustrated because it's also technically not one of my job responsibilities. I go to the kitchen to make a latte and some eggs and toast for breakfast as a way to procrastinate on it.



12 p.m. — F. and I want to visit his parents in Washington sometime next month so he books our flights using his card, but we'll split it. With my brother living with us, the way we've been managing expenses is to put everything shared between the two of us on F.'s credit card, while my brother, T., uses my credit card and keeps all his expenses to that one card or uses his debit card. Expenses for the three of us, like groceries and utilities, are put on another card that is in my name. This way we don't have to spend too much time calculating everyone's individual expenses. I don't want to be counting pennies when it comes to family so it's easier to just roughly look at the credit card statements and divide by two or by three. Anything F. and I buy for just ourselves gets put on our respective credit cards and left out of the monthly split. $308



2:15 p.m. — I make cold noodles with sesame sauce for lunch. I double the portions so that F. can have some too and we also finish leftover edamame and shishito peppers from dinner earlier this week. Afterwards, we split a peach as well.



3 p.m. — I get a message from the manager of my project and my task shrinks from 12 hours to two instantly. I breathe a sigh of relief. F. lets me know that he bought a replacement for our barbell since ours has a diameter that's too big and causing issues with both of our grip strengths ($230 total, $115 my half). $115



6 p.m. — I'm off the clock! I make a chickpea stew in the Instant Pot. After, I disassociate for a bit by scrolling through Instagram. At some point in the day, T. arrived home. He makes himself a grilled cheese and offers both me and F. a few bites of it.



7 p.m. — I spend 30 minutes on the rowing machine that F. and I bought secondhand last year. If you have the funds to do it, I HIGHLY recommend investing in secondhand gym equipment. Between the rowing machine and free weights, F. and I spent about $1,200 between the two of us and it's been amazing to have at home.



8:15 p.m. — I shower after my workout before sitting down to eat with T. and F. We watch Breaking Bad while we eat.



10:30 p.m. — F. showers and I read in bed. I try some heatless curls using leggings (??) that I saw on TikTok. We'll see how this goes in the morning. I stay up too late reading and don't go to bed until midnight.



Daily Total: $423