Managing debt is difficult and it can become a massive psychological burden, especially as it feels as though you are completely on your own. Receiving endless payment reminders and watching the totals mount up would test the optimism in any of us, because we process the situation as a sign of personal failure rather than as a problem we can solve. Many will start to push the problem out of sight and avoid opening those angry looking envelopes. There is still a lot of shame associated with battling debt and it remains a bit of a taboo topic to bring up. As a society we are very limited in the way we talk about money and the emotional toll that worries and debt can take on professional self-esteem and mental health. But it needn’t be this way. You really need to make a plan and focus on it, according to the Citizens Advice Bureau. The best way to tackle this is by taking small, incremental steps: dealing with one bill at a time.