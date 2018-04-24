Our relationship has suffered. Every time I visit home, inevitably there will be a crying match. If I haven’t received a comment on how I look from my mum, I will end up asking for one. Usually I’ll get "You look great, keep doing what you’re doing," or "Yes you’ve put on weight. You don’t need me to tell you this." This will be followed by hours of discussion on what my action plan should be to lose weight, and me crying. I still love seeing her but it's marred by my negative past experiences and I get nervous beforehand. I don’t really like being around her for extended periods and I feel nervous eating around her. Have I lost enough weight? How will the reviews fare this time?