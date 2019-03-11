How Eating Disorders Made These Women Broke

Unfortunately, this is quite a common scenario. "I find binge eating disorders are particularly not well addressed within the NHS, and people want treatment but can't necessarily afford it," says consultant clinical psychologist Julia Coakes. Sometimes, they end up without any help, stuck in a miserable cycle that keeps robbing them of their health and money. And it’s not only the binges, as she explains: "With bulimia, [they] may need to get a plumber in because the toilet might become blocked [from purging]." A lot of people have at least one gym membership, as they try to manage their feelings through exercise. Some buy laxatives or dangerous diet pills online, and the way the internet works doesn’t help. "People can choose to have helpful or unhelpful Instagram and Facebook [accounts] but the adverts you can't control, and the adverts are often related to what you bought," Coakes points out. If you’re struggling, that sponsored post pushing some random 'fit tea' may look dangerously tempting.