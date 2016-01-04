7 Healthy Habit Swaps To Make In 2016

This article was originally published on December 26, 2015.



Listen — we’re all busy people. Between friendships, relationships, work or school, and the already commendable efforts we put into being healthy, who has time to add resolution-related to-dos to the list? Of course, if you’ve been looking for an opportunity to make a big, sweeping health change, 2016 seems like a great time to give it a go. We won’t stop you. New Year’s resolutions exist for a reason.



But if you’re the type who generally eats well, exercises, and lives a healthy life, we’ve got a new idea. Instead of adding an audacious goal you may or may not achieve, why not just make small tweaks to improve the healthy habits that are already a part of your life? Zero extra time — tons of extra gains. (Or #gainz, if you’re of that mind.)



We asked trainers, nutrition experts, and doctors for ways to upgrade your choices. Click ahead to learn how to take your good habits up a notch and make them great.