Many of us have spent much of the last seven months indoors and it's getting harder and harder to find novelty in our home space. You know every nook and cranny of your one precarious bookshelf, you've run out of DIY projects to try, yesterday's dishes (which you're carefully avoiding) are just a few paces away from your workspace and you could probably make an accurate plaster cast of yourself from the imprint on your sofa.
The challenge now is how to make this space inviting again as we crawl into the shorter days and longer nights of autumn and winter. We can't end the pandemic or give out free SAD lamps but we can curate a list of the cosiest recipes to fill your home and belly with a real sense of comfort, at least for a while. And that's all thanks to autumn's hero vegetable: butternut squash.
Seasonal, sweet and versatile, pumpkin's taller cousin can be coerced into any number of tasty treats, simply by roasting or blitzing. Whether you're after a warming soup or a wintry salad, these squash recipes will bring a touch of cosiness to autumn evenings snuggled between the same four walls.