Why Does Everyone Hate It When I Dye My Hair?

After really believing that the vast majority of people preferred my hair black, the onslaught of pink-positive compliments in the poll was surprising. There were a lot, from a simple “It’s hot” (which gives me the heebie-jeebies) to “It suits your fun personality”, which I received quite a few times. Many also mentioned how it lifts my skin tone and makes it “glow”, while others said it makes me look happier and matches my job in the beauty industry. A few South Asian participants were grateful that I’ve normalised vivid hair colours and “broken a taboo” for people with brown skin. One girl even said that my pink hair opened up her eyes to the possibility of having pink hair herself — she’d never considered the idea because she didn’t believe it was possible to do on dark hair without ruining it. Some also said they like it because it’s “striking and unusual” and “exudes confidence” with a “whimsical, strong, idgaf attitude”.