Connecting the east and west, Dubai is a vibrant and futuristic city that's worth exploring for a short break. Its pastel hues of sand, sky, sea and iconic silver from the glittering skyscrapers towering above are already a favourite with travellers looking for a bit of luxe. However, despite the common comparison, Dubai isn't similar to Las Vegas – its expansive vistas are free from neon lights and gambling (which is actually illegal in the UAE). Instead, expect a city that feels brand new, where everything is geared to 21st-century living.
