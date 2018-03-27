How To Have An Orgasm Without Taking Your Clothes Off

Dry humping, dry sex, outercourse, tribadism, heavy petting — no matter what you call it, the act of rubbing your vulva against someone's leg, knee, erection, or other body part deserves a little more love than most people give it.
"It’s a long lost art," says Sadie Allison, PhD, founder of sex toy boutique TickleKitty.com and author of Tickle His Pickle–Your Hands-on Guide to Penis Pleasing. "When I was in high school I was waiting to lose my virginity, but I did a lot of other stuff — like dry humping."
Yet, dry humping isn't just something people do before they're ready to have penetrative sex or be completely naked in front of a partner. For people who have clitorises, dry humping can lead to mind-blowing orgasms. "Clitoral stimulation for cisgender women is the goddess of sex, but is typically overlooked due to our patriarchal view on sex and pleasure," says Alexis Thomas, owner and sex educator of Taboo Tabou. While people with penises can get pleasure from outercourse, dry humping is all about the clitoris. The repetitive motion applies constant friction and pressure to the clit. So as long as you're doing it right, there's a good chance it'll rock your world.
Not sure how to do it right? We talked to Dr. Allison, Thomas, and other sexperts for tips on getting the most out of dry humping. Read on for their advice, and consider adding dry humping back to your foreplay Rolodex.
