To combat this, I started Diet Paratha – a community platform on IG that champions South Asian people excelling in creative fields from all over the globe. And yes, it’s a play on Diet Prada , but instead of cancelling the people, it celebrates them, and has since grown into a much needed resource for so many within the diaspora, but also to allies. Diet Paratha exists to champion creative excellence free from cultural restraints. Brown people do not need to tie their heritage into what they are doing in western spaces unless they want to. The platform heroes a new wave of overlooked talent with their own stories to tell, as we collectively celebrate each other's efforts and strengthen the fight for inclusion.